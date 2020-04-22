Lyxor MSCI China UCITS ETF - Acc (LCCN LN) Lyxor MSCI China UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 22-Apr-2020 / 11:58 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor MSCI China UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 21-Apr-2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 19.3154 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 3967358 CODE: LCCN LN ISIN: LU1841731745 ISIN: LU1841731745 Category Code: NAV TIDM: LCCN LN Sequence No.: 59808 EQS News ID: 1027391 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 22, 2020 05:58 ET (09:58 GMT)