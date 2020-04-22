

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Quest Diagnostics (DGX) reported earnings for first quarter that fell from last year.



The company's profit totaled $99 million, or $0.73 per share. This compares with $164 million, or $1.20 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Quest Diagnostics reported adjusted earnings of $128 million or $0.94 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.89 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 3.7% to $1.82 billion from $1.89 billion last year.



Quest Diagnostics earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $128 Mln. vs. $190 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.94 vs. $1.40 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.89 -Revenue (Q1): $1.82 Bln vs. $1.89 Bln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

QUEST DIAGNOSTICS-Aktie jetzt für 4€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de