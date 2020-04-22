Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 22.04.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 627 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 904533 ISIN: US74834L1008 Ticker-Symbol: QDI 
Tradegate
22.04.20
11:51 Uhr
90,50 Euro
+3,00
+3,43 %
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
QUEST DIAGNOSTICS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
QUEST DIAGNOSTICS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
89,5090,5013:14
89,5090,5012:54
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
QUEST DIAGNOSTICS
QUEST DIAGNOSTICS INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
QUEST DIAGNOSTICS INC90,50+3,43 %