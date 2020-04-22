

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the first quarter on Wednesday, Teledyne Technologies Inc. (TDY) slashed its earnings guidance for fiscal 2020 to a range of $9.30 to $10.00 per share from the prior forecast range of $11.20 to $11.30 per share.



Based on its current outlook, the company also projected earnings for the second quarter to be in the range of $1.90 to $2.05 per share.



On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $2.45 per share for the second quarter and $10.19 per share for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



