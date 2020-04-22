

HOUSTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Baker Hughes Company (BKR):



-Earnings: -$10.21 billion in Q1 vs. $0.03 billion in the same period last year. -EPS: -$15.64 in Q1 vs. $0.06 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Baker Hughes Company reported adjusted earnings of $70 million or $0.11 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $0.11 per share -Revenue: $5.43 billion in Q1 vs. $5.62 billion in the same period last year.



