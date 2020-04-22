Satt Token: Get Paid Automatically With SaTT For Your Post, Now Available For Instagram, Facebook, Twitter And Youtube

RENNES, FRANCE / ACCESSWIRE / April 22, 2020 / Atayen, a blockchain company that aims to revolutionize advertising just released a big step for the advertising industry adoption, its latest product allows anyone to get paid for their posts on social media instantly, and is currently functional across several social media networks, including Facebook, Instagram, Twitter & YouTube.

Smart Advertising Transaction Token, also known as SaTT for short, upgraded advertising transactions' process on the blockchain while removing the high costs associated with launching an ad campaign, reducing payment delays for publishers who rely on ad spend revenues, and injecting some much-needed transparency into the industry with performance-based payments.

Through SaTT's decentralized application (dApp), costs are reduced for advertisers and payments are delivered to publishers instantly. Currently, it can take 30 to 90 days to get compensated through an affiliate or and traditional campaign while it takes less than 1 minute with SaTT thanks to the Ethereum network and the revolution of smart-contracts.

With SaTT companies running ad campaigns receive up-to-date statistics on each post from their publishers and more generally how their ads are performing - providing precious intelligence on what performs, and what doesn't. It rewards influencers that promote products or services in a fair system.

A tool suite that anyone can use easily



In order to make the SaTT solution available to everyone, the Atayen's team has developed a wallet that is easy to use, a simple click to connect with Facebook, Google or telegram creates a wallet that can stock BTC, ETH, SaTT and other ERC20.

The wallet allows you to make simple transactions such as paying or getting paid as easily as sending an email, the interface allows, in the same way, to interact easily with the dapp and smart contract.

"It was a great challenge for the team to be able to offer such a tool usable by everyone and especially for those with little or no knowledge of blockchain." Said Gauthier Bros, CEO of Atayen.

How can I be compensated for my social media posts?

Let's take an example to describe the process, one of your favorite video game is running a campaign for their users to share with their friends through social networks and are rewarding the best posts based on their performances.

First you need to create a post about it on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram or a video on your youtube channel. Once done, you can publish the links of your post on the SaTT interface, it's as easy as sharing a link on social media, if the post follows advertising terms is approved by the advertiser, it will be store on the blockchain and you will be able to be paid based on your network performance such as views, likes, and shares...

When your post make results (example 20 likes and 2,000 views) you can request your payment by clicking the "get paid" button, it will trigger the Oracle (I.E: Oracle: is a small statistics software connected with the smart contract) which will verify and certify the performance of your post(s) on the blockchain and automatically process the payment from advertiser pre-loaded budget to your wallet.

More insights from SaTT

According to the company, this creates a win-win situation all around. Advertisers stand to gain an increase in their sales and reputation, publishers get the opportunity to earn much-deserved compensation for compelling content, and oracles developers receive a commission for ensuring that payments are fast and based on true network performances.

What's the roadmap to disrupt ad markets with blockchain?

Several milestones have already been achieved since 2019. In the first quarter, oracles for YouTube, Facebook, and Instagram were unveiled, along with a beta version of its smart contract. SaTT'sDApp went live in the second quarter of the year.

The first 10 YouTube ad campaigns were successfully completed.

Now, Atayen's team is working to release the API that can allow third-party developers to develop their own oracles, by example Tiktok, Linkedin and maximize the adoption of the SaTT solution on several platforms and spread its tools and utility tokens within the advertising industry.



Also, beyond the world of advertising in order to reach a wider adoption, the team has created and installed a pay by SaTT module on Facebook store that allows brands to sell directly goods or services with SaTT on the network.

While expanding and developing its solutions, the SaTT team continues its funding goals and plans to be listed in major exchanges in the second quarter of 2020.

The project was able to attract some of the most respected influencers in the blockchain industry, such as Richard Wang, from the Dragon Draper Fund, who kindly accepted the SaTT invitation to join the project board of advisors in order to support in the final phase of their ICO.

The digital advertising landscape is continually changing, lately, Google has announced the end of cookies, and content creators are facing a constant battle to ensure they are fairly paid for their hard work, SaTT is shaking up the industry by solving this issue. Their stance is simple: digital advertising can be faired with blockchain.

