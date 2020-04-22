

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Interpublic Group Of Companies Inc. (IPG):



-Earnings: $4.7 million in Q1 vs. -$8.0 million in the same period last year. -EPS: $0.01 in Q1 vs. -$0.02 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Interpublic Group Of Companies Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $44.2 million or $0.11 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $0.09 per share -Revenue: $2.36 billion in Q1 vs. $2.36 billion in the same period last year.



