

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Automotive retailer AutoNation, Inc. (AN) announced Wednesday that Jim Bender, AutoNation's Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, has been appointed President and Chief Operating Officer, effective today, April 22, 2020.



Bender has held several key leadership positions within AutoNation for over 20 years. Bender has implemented successful initiatives which have resulted in record-breaking results over the last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

AUTONATION-Aktie jetzt für 4€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de