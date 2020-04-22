The global dental implants market is poised to grow by USD 1.40 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 6% during the forecast period. Request free sample pages

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Dental Implants Market Analysis Report by End-user (Dental hospitals and clinics, Dental laboratories, and Others), Price (Premium Dental implants and Non-premium Dental implants), Material (Titanium dental implants and Zirconium dental implants), Geographic segmentation (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA), and the Segment Forecasts, 2020-2024".

The market is driven by the increase in cosmetic and orthodontic treatments. In addition, the growing advances in technology are anticipated to boost the growth of the dental implants market.

The demand and popularity of cosmetic treatment is increasing with the advent of advanced technologies such as CAD/CAM systems and 3D technology. 3D technology is employed by dentists to obtain dental impressions and dental prosthesis for their patients. Consequently, the demand for dental products, including dental implants is increasing as they are essential for the fitment of dental prostheses like crowns and bridges. Thus, the increasing number of cosmetic dentistry and orthodontic treatments is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Major Five Dental Implants Market Companies:

Avinent Implant System S.LU.

Avinent Implant System S.LU. operates the business under various segments such as Implant System, Cad Cam, and Digital Health. The company offers CORAL, which is an implant system developed with BIOMIMETIC ADVANCED SURFACE. It is used primarily for aesthetic dental procedures.

Cortex Dental Implants Industries Ltd.

Cortex Dental Implants Industries Ltd. offers products through the following business units: Dental Implants, Prosthetics, Multi Unit, and Others. The company offers Magixn and a wide range of dental implants for drill-less approach.

Dentatus AB

Dentatus AB operates under various business segments, namely Articulators Face/Ear Bows, Finishing Polishing, Dental Implant Systems, and Others. The company offers ATLAS, which provides cushioned support and stabilization with firm retention of the denture. These are used with Tuf-II silicone reline material.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. offers products through the following business segments: Technologies Equipment and Consumables. The company offers Ankylos, which is designed for initial and long-term tissue stability.

Envista Holdings Corp.

Envista Holdings Corp. offers products through the following business segments: Specialty Products Technologies and Equipment Consumables. The company offers Brånemark System Zygoma Machined RP 30 mm. They are used as an alternative to posterior bone grafting. These implants are anchored in the zygomatic bone.

Dental Implants Market End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2024)

Dental hospitals and clinics

Dental laboratories

Others

Dental Implants Market Price Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2024)

Premium dental implants

Non-premium dental implants

Dental Implants Market Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2024)

Titanium dental implants

Zirconium dental implants

Dental Implants Market Geographic Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2024)

North America

APAC

Europe

South America

MEA

