SpendEdge, a global procurement market intelligence firm, has announced the availability of its Global Asset management Procurement Market Intelligence Report for preorder. This report will serve as a one-stop reference guide for buyers to make informed and cost-optimized procurement decisions in the asset management market.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200422005397/en/

Global Asset management Procurement Market Intelligence Report Available for preorder (Graphic: Business Wire)

The asset management market mirrors the reality of the current economic downturn or the possibility of it. The clampdown of economic activities owing to the impact of COVID 19 has triggered a number of economic impacts in the form of capital depletion, commodity price movements, among others. These economic impacts have rendered the current market extremely volatile which is not an ideal scenario for a risk-free asset management procurement.

The current condition asserts the importance of re-evaluation buyers' asset management procurement perspective to survive the extraordinary situation. With regard to predictions of an impending economic crisis post COVID 19 recovery, it is essential that buyers undertake a futuristic approach in their asset management procurement strategies.

This market intelligence report has enlisted the top asset management procurement strategies, the leading suppliers, sourcing, and negotiation strategies that will aid buyers to achieve a cost-optimized and risk-free procurement despite the projections of volatilities in the global economy.

Be the first to get the free sample of this report to get all the industry-best asset management procurement best practices at your finger-tips and take that leap ahead of your competitors.

What will you gain from this report?

Detailed analysis of the supply market that will influence asset management procurement decisions

Buyers must make discretion while opting for bundled services offered by suppliers that are apparently aimed at facilitating buyers with cost-savings. In most of the cases, such bundled offering includes services that are not required by the buyer or are charged at a much higher rate than an A la carte option with another supplier. Most of the buyers are preferring to partner with suppliers who adhere to lean principles of business operations in a bid to receive services and resources that are highly optimized and insulates in part from cost overruns.

Insights into best asset management procurement practices imperative for effective purchasing and supply management decisions

Post COVID 19 recovery, there are chances of significant changes in regulations of fees, commissions, investment strategies, risk assessments. This makes it necessary for buyers to seek partnership with suppliers who leverage automation technologies such as AI, robotics, machine learning and big data to optimize their business operations in accordance to the changing market dynamics and offer better services to their customers.

Potential risks during procurement in the asset management market

Contract-related risks where unfavorable credit terms may severely penalize buyers for delayed payments or entitle the supplier to demand pre-payments or shorten the payment terms are not very common in this market but they do exist in certain situations where buyers' liquidity or financial health is in question.

Get an exclusive sneak-peek into this report and see how expert-advised strategies redefine your asset management procurement outlook.

COVID-19 Impact Assessment and Market Insights

SpendEdge's reports now include an in-depth complimentary analysis of the COVID-19 impact on procurement and latest market data to help your company overcome sourcing challenges. Our Asset management Procurement Intelligence Report offers actionable procurement intelligence insights, sourcing strategies, and action plans to mitigate risks arising out of the current pandemic situation. The insights offered by our reports will help procurement professionals streamline supply chain operations and gain insights in the best procurement practices to mitigate losses.

Answer to some of the critical questions that are critical to explore procurement opportunities in this market

What is the expected spend growth rate in the asset management market?

How much should buyers pay to procure in the asset management market and what are the factors that will influence procurement price in this market?

Who are the asset management suppliers and what are their cost structures?

Your asset management procurement strategy is about to get a new direction. Find out how.

Related topics:

Life Insurance Category Procurement Intelligence Report

Bankruptcy Law Services Category Procurement Intelligence Report

About SpendEdge:

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are the preferred procurement market intelligence partner for 120+ Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence reports and solutions. To know more, https://www.spendedge.com/request-free-proposal

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200422005397/en/

Contacts:

SpendEdge

Anirban Choudhury

Marketing Manager

US: +1 630 984 7340

UK: +44 148 459 9299

https://www.spendedge.com/contact-us