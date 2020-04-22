

ANKARA (dpa-AFX) - Turkey's consumer confidence deteriorated in April, survey results from the Turkish Statistical Institute showed on Wednesday.



The consumer confidence index fell to 54.9 in April from 58.2 in March.



The index reflecting the financial situation expectation of households for the next 12 months decreased to 72.5 in April from 78.6 in the preceding month.



Likewise, the general economic situation expectation for the next 12 months fell to 74.8 in April from 75.6 in the previous month.



The number of people unemployed expectation index decreased to 53.8 in April from 57.6 March.



The probability of saving indicator fell to 18.4 from 21.2 a month ago.



