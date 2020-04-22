

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE) released a profit for first quarter that declined from last year.



The company's earnings totaled $421 million, or $0.86 per share. This compares with $680 million, or $1.41 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, NextEra Energy, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.17 billion or $2.38 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.26 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 13.0% to $4.61 billion from $4.08 billion last year.



NextEra Energy, Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $1.17 Bln. vs. $1.06 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $2.38 vs. $2.20 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $2.26 -Revenue (Q1): $4.61 Bln vs. $4.08 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $8.70 to $9.20



