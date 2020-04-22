NET ASSET VALUE BLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST PLC 5493003B7ETS1JEDPF59 The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc at close of business on 21 April 2020 were: 480.06p Capital only 484.13p Including current year income Notes: 1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis. 2. Following the share issuance of 56,480 ordinary shares on 20th April 2020, the Company has 83,488,462 ordinary shares in issue. 3. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.