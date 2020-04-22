Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc (PLI) As at close of business on 21-April-2020 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 244.85p INCLUDING current year revenue 251.25p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 237.87p INCLUDING current year revenue 244.27p LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16 ---