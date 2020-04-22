Anzeige
PR Newswire
22.04.2020 | 14:04
27 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, April 21

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK INCOME AND GROWTH INVESTMENT TRUST PLC
5493003YBY59H9EJLJ16

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust
plc at close of business on 21 April 2020 were:

157.22p  Capital only (undiluted)
160.06p  Including current year income (undiluted)

Notes:

1.        Following the buyback of 235,000 ordinary shares on 17th April 2020,
the Company has 22,605,600 ordinary shares in issue excluding 10,093,332 shares
in treasury.

2.        Investments have been valued on a bid price basis, except for the
holding in Patisserie Valerie which has now been written down to nil following
confirmation the company has gone into administration.

3.        Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable
deducted on the ex-dividend date.

