Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc (SDVP) Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc: Net Asset Value(s) 22-Apr-2020 / 12:32 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Chelverton UK Dividend Trust PLC The Company announces: Total Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 21/04/2020) of GBP39.59m Net Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 21/04/2020) of GBP23.7m The Net Asset Value (NAV) at 21/04/2020 was: Number of shares in issue: Per Ordinary share (bid 113.67p 20,850,000.00 price) - including unaudited current period revenue* Per Ordinary share (bid 111.32p price) - excluding current period revenue* Ordinary share price 117.00p Premium / (Discount) to 2.93% NAV Ordinary shares have an undated life ZDP share 109.56p 14,500,000.00 ZDP share price 102.50p Premium to NAV (6.45)% ZDP shares are held in a subsidiary and have a redemption date of 30/04/2025 *Current period revenue covers the period 01/05/2019 to 21/04/2020 ISIN: GB0006615826, GB00BZ7MQD81 Category Code: NAV TIDM: SDVP LEI Code: 213800DAF47EJ2HT4P78 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 59844 EQS News ID: 1027507 End of Announcement EQS News Service

April 22, 2020 07:33 ET (11:33 GMT)