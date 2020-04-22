Hear experts from the worlds of business and technology including Conor McGregor, Daniel Susskind, and Dmytro Dubilet

Parimatch, the international betting and technology company, will on 24th April host its first ever live online public event PM? GO 5.0: In Touch with the Future.The free event will feature talks by trusted experts from the fields of business and technology. Attendees will be able to hear opinions and insights on a variety of topics including new realities, business transformation, the IT sector and advice on how to be resilient in a crisis.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200422005479/en/

High profile speakers offering their insights at the PM GO virtual event (Photo: Business Wire)

The visionaries:

Conor McGregor -? one of the highest-paid athletes in the world, as well as the owner ofhis own brand of whiskey "Proper No. Twelve".

Daniel Susskind -economist, Oxford University professor, and best-selling author of TheFuture of the Professions. Susskind is a former British government adviser, so he knows how to make decisions in turbulent times.

Dmytro Dubilet -co-founder of Monobank, Koto, Smartass and former Minister of Ukraine.There are three successful businesses behind Dubilet, with many years of work in senior positions. The entrepreneur has extensive crisis experience.

As well as Grigory? Bakunov - VP of Technology at Parimatch; Dmitry? Pinchuk - CMO at Socialpoint; Alexander? ZeroGravity Kokhanovsky - co-creator of the legendary NAVI, and DreamTeam platform; Ivan? Danishevsky - founder of "ESM.One" esports holding; Sergey? Glamazda - director of Virtus.Pro esports team, and many other experts all ready to answerthe most pressing questions of the day live on air.

Event Details:

PM GO 5.0: In touch with the Future will be held on April 24, 15:00 (GMT+3). We have an unlimited audience size. The event is open to the global community and is completely free of charge. All you need to do is register at https://events.pm/event/pmgo/. The event will be broadcast across the globe (Rus/Eng translations).

"Up until now PM GO has always been an internal event for Parimatch employees, where we are inspired to share insights, victories, lessons and find answers which help us to be better prepared for the future. This time, we want to share this experience by making the event open to everyone. At Parimatch, we believe it is important to prepare for the future in order for businesses to cope in crisis situations, find new opportunities to transform, and build resilience by not giving up or being afraid to make mistakes. Attendees at PM GO will be able to hear and learn from some of the best minds in the business" said Sergey Portnov, CEO of Parimatch.

"Parimatch always makes an impact with their bold approach to everything they do. PM GO is your chance to challenge your own thinking and get inspired. You'll leave feeling motivated and with a new perspective. It's all about not standing still and aiming high to win your own fight! Register now and dare to be different" Conor McGregor stated.

Parimatch is sharing the Future! Join us!

*ENDS*

Notes to Editors

About Parimatch

Parimatch is an international betting and technology company connecting emerging markets with the world of traditional and new betting. Parimatch has over 2000 employees worldwide, supporting over 2.5 million customers and covering more than 20 sports and 60 countries, 200 leagues and 600 sporting events every day. Headquartered in Cyprus, the brand has been established for over 25 years and is represented in different markets (Cyprus, Belarus, Russia, Kazakhstan and Tanzania). The company is the official betting and wagering partner for the UFC in EMEA, with Conor McGregor and Mike Tyson as its official brand ambassadors.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200422005479/en/

Contacts:

For more details please contact:

FTI Consulting

Jonathon Brill

Andrew Todd

+44 (0) 203 727 1000