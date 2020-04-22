

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Amphenol Corp. (APH) released a profit for first quarter that fell from last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $242.1 million, or $0.79 per share. This compares with $267.5 million, or $0.87 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Amphenol Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $217.2 million or $0.71 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.73 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 5.1% to $1.86 billion from $1.96 billion last year.



Amphenol Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $217.2 Mln. vs. $273.9 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.71 vs. $0.89 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.73 -Revenue (Q1): $1.86 Bln vs. $1.96 Bln last year.



