Pacific Ventures Group INC: Pacific Ventures Group Announces 40% Increase in Retail Sales at its San Diego Farmers Outlet

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 22, 2020 / Pacific Ventures Group, Inc. (OTCPINK:PACVD) (the "Company"), a food and beverage holding company specializing in the distribution of consumer food, beverage and alcohol-related products, is pleased to announce that its San Diego Farmers Outlet ("SDFO") has increased their retail sales by 40% over the past two months.

The rise in sales is due to retail business experiencing an increase in traffic. In addition, the Company has successfully shifted its drive to more foot traffic into the store during this unprecedented time of COVID-19. These customers are coming from local residents and nearby customers looking for shorter lines and stocked inventory in local stores versus the larger retailers.

Pacific Ventures Group Chief Executive Officer, Shannon Masjedi, stated, "despite the current challenges we all face, I am delighted to be able to report this period of substantial growth. We believe that 2020 will be in line with expectations with retail traffic adding sustained increase in sales. We expect that integration of product lines across our businesses will provide further growth in sales and increased value to our Shareholders."

During these challenging times, this increase in retail sales should help offset the decrease in wholesale sales due to the COVID-19.

