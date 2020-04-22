The mini data center market size is expected to grow by USD 3.35 billion during 2020-2024, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. Request a free sample report

Global Mini Data Center Market 2020-2024

The need for data center infrastructure is growing among enterprises worldwide. However, a significant number of SMEs are incapable of making substantial investments in the construction of traditional data center facilities. The establishment of a traditional data center can cost up to USD 6 million for a 1MW facility. Technological innovations have led to the emergence of mini data centers that can serve as an alternative to server rooms. Mini data centers are cost-effective, flexible, and scalable. The capabilities of these data centers can also be extended from the one-single rack with integrated power and cooling components to multiple racks that can be installed in existing offices and commercial spaces. Thus, the flexibility offered by these data centers is leading to an increase in demand from SMEs, which in turn will drive market growth during the forecast period.

As per Technavio, the growing need for edge computing will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This mini data center market research report also analyzes other significant trends and market drivers that will influence market growth over 2020-2024.

Global Mini Data Center Market: Growing Need for Edge Computing

The number of Internet-connected devices may reach an estimated 30 billion by 2020, which will give a major boost to the global data center market. The growing number of connected devices will lead to the generation of large volumes of data. Meanwhile, ideas, such as a connected car, connected home, connected health, and smart cities, are also gaining popularity. Many industries, such as manufacturing, utilities, retail, automotive, and social media are using IoT for increased data transfer.

By 2020, IoT-enabled devices will increase the data center traffic by around 40 times. This growing number of IoT-enabled devices will trigger the need for edge computing facilities. Edge computing is an architectural model in which the data generated by IoT devices is processed at the edge of the network, which is mostly close to the source of the data. Therefore, the growing need for edge computing is expected to be one of the key trends driving the mini data center market during the forecast period.

"Factors such as the implementation of SDDCs, integration of modern infrastructure solutions, and the consolidation of data centers will have a positive impact on the growth of the mini data center market value during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Global Mini Data Center Market 2020: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the mini data center market by geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA), and type (micro data centers and containerized data centers).

The North American region accounted for the largest mini data center market share in 2019, followed by APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA respectively. However, during the forecast period, the APAC region is expected to register the highest incremental growth due to factors such as the presence of SMEs, rapid economic growth, increasing Internet penetration, and upgradation of infrastructure in existing data centers.

