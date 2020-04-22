Acronis, a global leader in cyber protection, is proud to announce a new technology partnership with the Washington Redskins of the National Football League (NFL). Under the multi-year agreement, Acronis will provide innovative cyber protection solutions for the team's IT infrastructure.

Acronis' easy, efficient, and secure cyber protection solutions will protect the team's valuable workloads, so the team remains CyberFit and ready to take on the challenges of 2020 and beyond.

Through its partnership, Acronis will assist the Washington Redskins as they continue preparations for the upcoming season, and continue to innovate business functions with the changing global landscape due to COVID-19. While the virus has placed live sports on a temporary hold, Acronis and the Washington Redskins are exploring a number of joint projects to manage their enormous data volumes and sophisticated digital environment more effectively and securely.

As organizational operations have moved to a digital and virtual environment, the Washington Redskins have continued to innovate their preparation for the 2020 NFL Season. A great example is the Washington Redskins 2020 Virtual Draft Experience, to be held from Thursday, April 23 to Saturday, April 25.

Because of this move to the online space, the IT-driven nature of this experience has been magnified, as has the value of the data, applications and systems, and while sports matches have gone into temporary hibernation, cyber criminals haven't.

They are escalating their current activities with additional ransomware, spear phishing, and other advanced attacks, making the cyber protection of data and systems and being CyberFit more important than ever.

With Acronis, the Washington Redskins' data, applications, and systems will be fully protected. Acronis' technology and solutions are designed around a principle known as the Five Vectors of Cyber Protection, namely Safety, Accessibility, Privacy, Authenticity, and Security (SAPAS). This ensures that data, applications, and systems are secure and easily accessible for the smooth daily operations of businesses and organizations even during the current challenging times.

"We are excited to welcome Acronis to the Washington Redskins family as our Official Cyber Protection Partner," said Scott Shepherd, Senior Vice President, Washington Redskins. "Acronis cyber protection will help keep our data safe, while also powering our organization's performance."

Acronis Founder and CEO, Serguei Beloussov, said, "Acronis cyber protection technology continues to help our sports partners become CyberFit by protecting their valuable workloads and ensuring reliability of IT during these turbulent times. We are proud to partner with a legendary NFL franchise like the Washington Redskins and look forward to successfully innovating together in the future."

For more information on Acronis CyberFit technology partnerships, please visit https://acronis.sport

About Acronis

Acronis leads the world in cyber protection solving safety, accessibility, privacy, authenticity, and security (SAPAS) challenges with innovative backup, security, disaster recovery, and enterprise file sync and share solutions that run in hybrid cloud environments: on-premises, in the cloud, or at the edge. Enhanced by AI technologies and blockchain-based data authentication, Acronis protects all data, applications and systems, in any environment, including physical, virtual, cloud and mobile.

Founded in Singapore in 2003 and incorporated in Switzerland in 2008, Acronis now has more than 1,500 employees in 33 locations in 18 countries. Its solutions are trusted by more than 5.5 million consumers and 500,000 businesses, including 100% of the Fortune 1000 companies. Acronis' products are available through 50,000 partners and service providers in over 150 countries in more than 30 languages. Learn more at acronis.com.

