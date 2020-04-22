

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Italy's industrial orders fell for the first time in three months in February, figures from Istat showed on Wednesday.



The seasonally adjusted industrial orders fell 4.4 percent month-on-month in February, after a 1.1 percent rise in January.



Orders from the domestic market declined 4.4 percent and those from the foreign market decreased 4.3 percent.



In February, the biggest decline in orders was seen in the power sector, down 11.5 percent.



On an annual basis, industrial orders fell 2.6 percent in February, following a 1.9 percent decline in the preceding month.



Data also showed that the industrial sales rose 0.9 percent month-on-month in February, after a 3.8 percent increase in the previous month.



On a year-on-year basis, industrial sales fell 2.1 percent in February, after a 5.5 percent increase in the prior month.



