Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 22, 2020) - XTM, Inc. (CSE: PAID) ("XTM" or the "Company"), a global fintech company providing mobile banking and payment card solutions is pleased to announce that its Today Mobile App and Card instant payout solution is being rolled out across Domino's Pizza (NYSE: DPZ) stores in Canada.

With cash declining at a record pace in food delivery and quick serve restaurant (QSR) environments, now more than ever, workers need instant access to their pay. XTM's Today Card and mobile wallet is a perfect solution for Domino's delivery and in-store workers to get access to their hard-earned wages and gratuities at the end of each shift. Employees can use their Today Card in-store or online and also withdrawal cash at ATMs, pay bills, send Interac eTransfers and more.

Each Domino's franchise owner is provided with access to a dedicated administration portal with complete control and automation of the entire process from card assignment to daily disbursement of funds.

"The Today Solution effectively eliminates cash from every restaurant's payout process," said Marilyn Schaffer, CEO. "Like video conferencing is to social distancing, our solution is to a cashless society. We are seeing a rapid paradigm shift and are in a unique position to quickly deploy our solution to onboard new and valued clients such as Domino's Pizza."

"This will eliminate many man hours dedicated to reconciling and dispersing tips and wages," said Andy McMillin Vice President of Development and Store Performance of Domino's Pizza Canada. "Our stores needed a quick and easy solution and the Today team was able to deliver!"

About XTM - www.xtminc.com

XTM is a global fintech company providing mobile banking and payment card solutions. XTM is uniquely positioned to conceive and execute innovative programs that integrates brands to their own payment ecosystems. For more information, please contact:

Marilyn Schaffer, CEO

Tel: 416-400-5629

Email: mschaffer@xtminc.com

About Domino's Pizza of Canada - www.dominos.ca

With more than 525 Stores in every Province and two of three Territories, Domino's Pizza of Canada is the recognized industry leader in QSR pizza. Domino's Pizza of Canada Ltd. (DPC) is a privately held company and is the Canadian Franchisee of Domino's Pizza International Franchising, Inc. (NYSE: DPZ) of Ann Arbor, Michigan. Founded in 1960, Domino's Pizza ranks among the world's top public restaurant brands with a global enterprise of more than 17,000 stores in over 90 markets. For more information, please contact:

Media Relations

Jeff Kacmarek 519-326-5280

jkacmarek@dominos.ca

Forward-Looking Statements - Certain statements contained in this press release constitute "forward-looking information" as such term is defined in applicable Canadian securities legislation. The words "may", "would", "could", "should", "potential", "will", "seek", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" and similar expressions as they relate to the Company are intended to identify forward-looking information. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward-looking information. Such statements reflect the Company's current views and intentions with respect to future events, and current information available to the Company, and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Moreover, the Company does not assume responsibility for the accuracy or completeness of such forward-looking information. The forward-looking information included in this press release is made as of the date of this press release and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking information, other than as required by applicable law.

The CSE has not in any way passed upon the merits of the listing of the common shares of XTM and has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release.

The Today Mastercard card is issued by PACE Savings and Credit Union Limited pursuant to license by Mastercard International. Use of this card is governed by the agreement under which it is issued. Mastercard is a registered trademark, and the circles design is a trademark of Mastercard International Incorporated.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/54741