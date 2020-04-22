FactMR: Communication Test Equipment Gains Traction in 5G Data Infrastructure; COVID-19 Crisis Likely to Contribute to Market Growth, Says Fact.MR

Companies active in the communication test equipment industry are adopting artificial intelligence and internet of things technology to keep up with the demand for high speed wireless data transmission.

ROCKVILLE, MD / ACCESSWIRE / April 22, 2020 / The communication test equipment market is projected to grow 1.5X during the forecast period (2019-2029). Major changes in IMS core system with SIP protocols, and the rising importance of high accuracy and low latency in packet transmission are essential factors driving the sales of communication test equipment. Emerging players are investing in integrating cutting edge technologies to their product offerings to set a strong foundation in the market. The rising demand for smart applications such as connected automobiles, smart cities, and intelligent traffic systems will continue to boost growth of communication test equipment market, reveals Fact.MR.

"The introduction of Next Generation Networks (NGNs) with IMS core systems and fiberization trends will increase the demand for communication test equipment to make sure of Quality of Service provided by CSPs," says the FACT.MR analyst.

Communication Test Equipment Market - Key Takeaways

Telecommunications will remain a leading end use application sector in the market, accounting for more than 50% of the overall share during the forecast period.

Wireless communication test equipment will grow 2.8x, owing to demand from service provides to cut operational costs.

The cloud computing segment is projected to grow 2.5x during the forecast period.

China and India will account for majority market revenue share, driven by a high data usage rate.

Asia Pacific will hold a generate highly lucrative growth opportunities during the forecast period with a highly prolific rate of expansion.

Communication Test Equipment Market - Key Driving Factors

The rising investments by government bodies in the defense and aerospace sectors for support equipment is a major growth driver.

Rising IoT and NGN applications such as smart cities, and connected cars remain key influencers.

The benefits of cloud services such as auto scalability, pay as you go, and auto provisioning supports overall market growth.

The high demand from service providers to minimize black hole areas, and to maintain service quality is also a driver for global market growth.

Communication Test Equipment Market - Key Constraints

Extensive and laborious testing processes will remain a challenge for market supply and production.

High initial costs in transitioning to the next gen systems will also remain a major restraint for market players.

The Anticipated Impact of Coronavirus

With the rapid spread of the coronavirus outbreak across the globe, businesses around the world have been struggling with maintaining business continuity alongside employee welfare. Consequently, with remote working practices becoming increasingly mainstream, the importance of communication test equipment has shot up.

The appropriate communication test equipment and relevant processes has not only become business critical, but has also become essential for the survival of business. The outbreak has also made the equipment necessary for efficient communication among government bodies around the world, as authorities continue to grapple with the crisis, increasing the demand in the communication test equipment, for the near future.

Competition Landscape

Key players in the communication test equipment market are IXIA, EXFO Inc., Via Solutions, Spirent Communications, Agilent Technologies, Texas Instruments Incorporated, Danaher Corporation, Anritsu, Octoscope, and Rhode & Schwarz. Majority of these players are investing in the allocation of RF bandwidth, to keep up with global industry regulations. Moreover, decryption methodology, signal strength, encryption, and latency rate are also gaining importance among market leaders.

More About the Report

The FACT.MR's market research report of 300 pages offers comprehensive insights on communication test equipment market. The market is analyzed on the basis of communication system (wired equipment test system, and wireless equipment test system), test type (network assurance test, lab & manufacturing test, field network test, and enterprise test), and end-use industry (telecom, automotive, aerospace & defense, entertainment, institution, and others) across five key regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and MEA).

