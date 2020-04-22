Baring Emerging Europe Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

Baring Emerging Europe PLC



It is announced that at the close of business on 21 April 2020, the unaudited Net Asset Value (NAV) per ordinary share valued on a bid price basis, is:



Including current period revenue to 21 April 2020 643.07 pence per ordinary share



Excluding current period revenue 637.72 pence per ordinary share



Legal Entity Identifier 213800HLE2UOSVAP2Y69



22 April 2020