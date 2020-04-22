Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 22.04.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 627 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 914859 ISIN: GB0006870611 Ticker-Symbol: 0GB 
Frankfurt
22.04.20
09:16 Uhr
7,360 Euro
-0,040
-0,54 %
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
GB GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GB GROUP PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
6,9207,23016:36
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
GB
GB GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
GB GROUP PLC7,360-0,54 %