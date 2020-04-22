Technicolor has issued a further update on how COVID-19 is affecting the group, having withdrawn guidance at the time of the AGM in March. With studios and advertisers halting all live action filming, Production Services is the most affected segment. DVD services has fair demand for its back catalogue, with production continuing for now, while Connected Home is building back up to speed as its Asian supply chains recover. We have withdrawn our forecasts while the economic picture clarifies. The €300m capital raise is set for Q220, having been approved by shareholders.

