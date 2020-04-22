Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 22.04.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 627 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 870625 ISIN: US9024941034 Ticker-Symbol: TF7A 
Tradegate
22.04.20
16:14 Uhr
56,60 Euro
-0,43
-0,75 %
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
TYSON FOODS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TYSON FOODS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
56,3256,4716:38
56,3156,4716:38
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
TYSON FOODS
TYSON FOODS INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
TYSON FOODS INC56,60-0,75 %
Weiter Aufwärts?
Kurzfristig positionieren
Ask: 0,95
Hebel: 6,85
mit moderatem Hebel