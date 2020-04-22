Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 22.04.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 627 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A14156 ISIN: GB00BYMT0J19 Ticker-Symbol: LIA 
Frankfurt
22.04.20
08:03 Uhr
43,600 Euro
-0,200
-0,46 %
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
1-Jahres-Chart
LIVANOVA PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
LIVANOVA PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
43,40044,60016:37
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
LIVANOVA
LIVANOVA PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
LIVANOVA PLC43,600-0,46 %