Visiongain Publishes Marine Scrubber Market 2020-2030 Report

Forecasts Plus Leading Company Analysis and Regional and Leading National Market Analysis

LONDON, April 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- This latest report by business intelligence provider Visiongain assesses that Marine Scrubber Market spending will reach $1.1 billion in 2020. The global industry for marine scrubber devices is laid to experience development due to increased emissions of sulfur from vessels combined with growing worry for marine pollution. Ships are needed to restrict sulfur emissions within and outside SOx Emission Control Areas (SECAs) in accordance with the International Maritime Organization (IMO) standards. The International Convention on the Prevention of Pollution from Ships (MARPOL) launched laws to avoid petrol and other toxic materials from pollution in the marine environment. Stringency in these regulations will drive the demand for technology called Exhaust Gas Cleaning (EGC) popularly known as scrubbers. The systems are effective SOx abatement technologies that removes SO2 by 90% and particulate matters by 70%.

Growing Demand for Retrofit Application as Ship Owners Race Against Time for Complying with Impending Regulations

The Marine Scrubber Systems Market was divided into New-build and Retrofit by application. New-build request relates to the assembly on vessels under development of Marine Scrubber Systems. Retrofit implementation relates to Marine Scrubber Systems being mounted on current vessels that do not have such an exhaust gas washing scheme fitted. With the imminent IMO sulfur cap of 0.5% scheduled for entry into force from 1 January 2020, the existing fleet of marine vessels will either switch to low-sulfur fuels after the deadline or install Marine Scrubber Systems to clean up the SOx exhaust system and particulate matter resulting from use of high sulphur fuel oil.

A substantial proportion of shipowners therefore embrace the possibility of retrofitting their ships with Marine Scrubber Systems in order to remain consistent with global legislation after the 2020 date, while still using elevated sulfur fuel oil. However, during the forecast period, the new-build application segment is projected to witness comparatively rapid growth as increasing numbers of fleet owners with new shipbuilding on order opt to install Marine Scrubber Systems on their vessels, which costs comparatively lower than retrofits that may later be required.

High levels of sulfur in heavy fuel combined with stringent SOx-limiting regulations will have a positive impact on product demand. Acceptance of low-cost diesel with scrubber devices to meet sulfur emission standards will complement the company perspective further. Strict standards to meet the worldwide sulfur cap of 0.50 percent as established by IMO and increased knowledge of technologically sophisticated technologies will increase the development of the industry for hybrid marine scrubber solutions.

Companies covered in the report include:

Feen Marine Scrubbers Inc.

CR Ocean Engineering, LLC

Alfa Laval AB

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp

Yara Marine Technologies As

VDL AEC Maritime

E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.

Hyundai Heavy Industries

Kwangsung Co.,Ltd

Shanghai Bluesoul Environmental Technology Co.,Ltd.



Other Key Players in the market

Pacific Green Marine Technologies Inc.

Primarine GmbH

Ecospray Technologies

Kamelia Cleantech

ANDRITZ

PANASIA CO., LTD.

Valmet Corporation

Fuji Electric

ANDRITZ AG

Ionada Incorporated

Valmet Oyj

DuPont Clean Technologies

Link Instrumentation & Control.

ISS Machinery Services Limited

TSI Energy Services Ltd (Shipworks)

Hanil-Fuji (Korea) Co., Ltd.

Ryans Ship Supply LTD

Drew Marine

AMOS Korea Co Ltd.

Tacty Corporation

Lamgold General Resources Limited

RMS Marine Service Company Ltd

W&O Supply (USA)

Japan Marine (S) Pte Ltd

Delta Co.Ltd.

Cardiff USA LLC

Goodwill Shipping Supply & Services

W. W. Grainger Inc.

Dan Marine Shanghai Ltd.

Wrist Ship Supply A/S

S.S.G. Shipping Services Bv

Ocean Marine Services Co., Ltd.

DINTEC Co., Ltd.

SVR Schiffsversorgung Rostock GmbH

Glutfield Nigeria Limited

Imatech B.V.

Henry Marine A/S

Cape Line

