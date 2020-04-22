Anzeige
22.04.2020
Hexagon Composites ASA: Minutes from Annual General Meeting

The annual general meeting of Hexagon Composites ASA was held today, Wednesday 22 April 2020 in Aalesund, Norway.

All proposals on the agenda were adopted, cf. the notice of the annual general meeting that was sent to the Oslo Stock Exchange on 1 April 2020.

The board now consists of:

Knut Trygve Flakk, Chairman of the Board
Kristine Landmark, Deputy Chair
Katsunori Mori, Board Member
Hans Peter Havdal, Board Member
Liv Astri Hovem, Board Member

The complete minutes of the annual general meeting are attached to this release and are also available on www.hexagongroup.com.

For more information:
David Bandele, CFO, Hexagon Composites ASA
Telephone: +47 920 91 483 | david.bandele@hexagongroup.com

Attachment

  • HEX AGM 2020 Minutes (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/b7c671e7-3b61-4e4f-8c39-63bfef282c3a)
