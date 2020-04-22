Anzeige
22.04.2020 | 15:05
Sveriges Riksbank: SEK TENDER OPERATION ANNOUNCEMENT FOR ONWARD LENDING

SEK TENDER OPERATION ANNOUNCEMENT FOR ONWARD LENDING 2020-04-24

Transaction type:SEK Credit
Tender date:2020-04-24
Time for submission of bids:10.30-11.00 (CEST)
Payment date:2020-04-28
Final repayment date2022-04-28
Offered volume:50 bn SEK
Minimum bid amount:10 mln SEK
Maximum bid amount:12,5 bn SEK
Maximum number of bids from each participant:1
Interest rate:0.00 %
Additional tnterest rate
0.20 %

?ALL APPROVED COUNTERPARTIES ARE INVITED TO SUBMIT VOLUME BIDS TO THE RIKSBANK (46-8-6966970) BY 11.00

ON APRIL 24 2020, AT THE LATEST.

Result of the auction will be published at 11.30 (CEST) on Tender date.

Complete terms and conditions can be retrieved at http://www.riksbank.se


