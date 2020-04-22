Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 22, 2020) - Izotropic Corporation (CSE: IZO) (OTC Pink: IZOZF) (FSE: 1R3) ("Izotropic" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the addition of Mr. George Burkett, M.Eng., to the Advisory Board.

Mr. Burkett graduated with a Master's Degree in Mechanical and Aeronautical Engineering in 2002 and has spent the last 15 years working at UC Davis Medical Center in Sacramento, CA (UC Davis). He is the primary engineer responsible for developing Breast Computed Tomography (BCT) since its inception, carried out entirely at UC Davis where he has worked closely with Dr. John Boone, Principle Founder of BCT and Company Director.

Mr. Burkett is credited for his crucial role in the detailed design and the mechanical and hardware development of BCT which included building and maintaining four successive BCT imaging systems (models), each incorporating efficiencies and new cutting-edge technological advancements as they became available. Advancements include breast positioning design, tabletop modifications, positioning aids, x-ray detector and x-ray tube technologies, specialized x-ray beam shaping filters, and many other subtleties that improved the imaging system's clinical performance and contributed to the current, very high-resolution imaging capability.

The specialized knowledge garnered by the iterative and evolutionary nature of the development of BCT at UC Davis is a highly-valued asset that will allow the Company to complete the design of its first commercial BCT system and expectantly deliver a superior product to the market.

Mr. Burkett has also been intimately involved in the design work undertaken to date on the first commercial imaging system- the fifth BCT model which is currently in development. With his unique experience and deep knowledge of BCT, he is a welcome addition to The Company's Advisory Board.

It is noted that 200,000 stock options have been issued to Mr. Burkett at an exercise price of $0.215 share for a 2- year term, expiring at the close of business on April 21, 2022. The options vest immediately.

The Company is cancelling 150,000 stock options previously issued to a former director and a former book-keeper.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Robert Thast

Chief Executive Officer

About Izotropic Corp.

Izotropic Corporation and its wholly owned U.S. operating subsidiary, Izotropic Imaging Corp. have been established to commercialize the next generation of breast imaging technology for early diagnosis of breast cancer. The Izotropic Breast CT Imaging System produces high resolution breast images in 3D. A single 10 second breast CT scan acquires approximately 500 images, without painful breast compression, providing radiologists with fully 3D viewing of the scanned breast. Mammography scanning requires compression of the breast between 2 imaging plates, resulting in 2D images.



The Company has the exclusive worldwide license from UC Davis to commercialize the technology developed by principal founder and Company director Dr. John M. Boone and researchers at UC Davis. The license includes all intellectual property, trade secrets, patents and patent-pending applications that are the foundation of the Company's breast CT imaging platform.

Approximately $20 million in research funding and over 15 years of research and development have been invested in developing this groundbreaking breast CT imaging technology. Research includes a current, fully funded $2.9M U.S. clinical trial at UC Davis.

The Company founders believe that this technology will be a disruptive entry to the market, overcoming many of the challenges faced by existing breast imaging modalities.

