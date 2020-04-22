The global alumni management software market size is expected to grow by USD 195.19 million during 2020-2024, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. Request a free sample report

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200422005424/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Alumni Management Software Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Factors such as advances in technology, increasing Internet penetration, and the rising pace of digitization have led vendors to provide cloud-based alumni management software systems in the market. These systems enable schools and colleges, and universities to efficiently manage the track records of students. Cloud-based services not only provide high storage capacity for data but also provide a viable backup platform. This is further complemented by their extended performance capabilities, which provide multiple approaches to deliver computing resources such as processing power and storage. Thus, the increasing adoption of cloud computing is expected to drive the alumni management software market growth by cloud-based deployment.

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR41652

As per Technavio, the emergence of analytics in alumni management software will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This alumni management software market research report also analyzes other significant trends and market drivers that will influence market growth over 2020-2024.

Alumni Management Software Market: Emergence of Analytics in Alumni Management Software

The schools, colleges, and universities receive large volumes of data from former students. This data is usually unstructured. Advanced analytical tools helps users derive meaningful insights from big data. For organizers and venue owners, analytics in alumni management software helps optimize the event experience. It also helps users manage community engagement with detailed real-time analytics about published content, profile completion, and demographics. Alumni management software also helps to generate detailed and targeted reports to get precise information about alumni based on the required criteria. Thus, the emergence of analytics such as Big Data and the Internet of Things in alumni management software renders the the alumni management software market growth during the forecast period.

"Factors such as the rise in integration of alumni management software with CRM, and the increased social media integration with alumni management software will have a significant impact on the growth of the alumni management software market value during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Alumni Management Software Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the alumni management software market by deployment (cloud-based and on-premise), end-user (universities, schools and colleges, and educational foundations), and geographic landscape (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA).

The North American region led the alumni management software market share in 2019, followed by APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA respectively. During the forecast period, the North American region is expected to register the highest incremental growth due to factors such as the increasing enrollments, participation in alumni functions, purchase of university-branded products, and enrollment in professional education courses.

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample report

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200422005424/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/