Quantzig, global data analytics and advisory firm, that delivers actionable analytics solutions to resolve complex business problems has been actively analyzing the current business scenario and the impact of the crisisacross industries. Based on its analysis, Quantzig suggests that to navigate the crisis and emerge successfully, pharma companies must leverage social media listening and sentiment analytics to better understand their customers' perspectives and revamp the brand message to suit the dynamic needs of the market.

How Quantzig's sentiment analytics solutions can help you?

Gain a complete overview of product performance

Fine-tune dynamic pricing strategies by integrating promotions forecasting with demand forecasting techniques

Understand customer behavior and reach consumers through the right digital channels

Manage product prioritization more precisely

In today's highly regulated pharma environment, the greatest challenge revolves around analyzing customer sentiments and their perspectives. To continue innovating successfully in the future, the pharma industry must profitably address its R&D efforts and develop customer-centric growth strategies. This requires a proactive approach that focuses on integrating and analyzing data from digital platforms. Quantzig's sentiment analytics solutions for the pharma industry focus on enhancing all decision-making processes of pharma companies by establishing a common platform for analysis, planning, and simulation, providing pharma intelligence and helping organizations to make better R&D and commercial decisions.

According to Quantzig's sentiment analytics experts, "The scope and volume of data obtained from diverse social media platforms may seem too large and complex. But, with the right tools and analytics solutions, it can provide key insights and inform crucial business decisions."

Quantzig's Sentiment Analytics Value Proposition

Quantzig offers innovative sentiment analytics and social media listening solutions to address the dynamic challenges faced by pharma companies across the globe. Our team includes data evangelists, social media analytics experts, industry researchers, and data scientists with over 15+ years' experience in the field of data analytics, text mining, natural language processes, artificial intelligence, and computational social science along with a proven track record of helping leading pharma companies address their 'big-data' challenges.

Considering the current challenges facing the pharma industry analytics experts have put together a comprehensive suite of sentiment analytics solutions that focus on near real-time analysis of social media data and other information obtained from digital platforms. From retail to food and beverage to healthcare our solutions are being used to solve problems in many market segments. Also, since we adopt a unique approach to sentiment analysis and digital footprint analysis, our clients gain detailed insights into customer interactions across digital platforms. What sets us apart amid the competition is that our proprietary algorithms and advanced analytics platforms are designed to support the unique needs of our clients from different industries, thereby ensuring we deliver maximum value and returns to our clients.

Quantzig's sentiment analytics capabilities include:

1: Automated sentiment analysis

2: Social media sentiment analysis

3: Influencer Analysis

4: User reviews and ratings analysis

5: Topic Modeling

6: Text Mining

About Quantzig

Quantzig is a global analytics and advisory firm with offices in the US, UK, Canada, China, and India. For more than 15 years, we have assisted our clients across the globe with end-to-end data modeling capabilities to leverage analytics for prudent decision making. Today, our firm consists of 120+ clients, including 45 Fortune 500 companies. For more information on our engagement policies and pricing plans, visit: https://www.quantzig.com/request-for-proposal

