Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 22.04.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 627 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1J84E ISIN: US00287Y1091 Ticker-Symbol: 4AB 
Tradegate
22.04.20
15:16 Uhr
74,80 Euro
+0,80
+1,08 %
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
S&P 100
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
ABBVIE INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ABBVIE INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
74,4074,6015:49
74,4074,6015:49
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
ABBVIE
ABBVIE INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ABBVIE INC74,80+1,08 %
Weiter Aufwärts?
Kurzfristig positionieren
Ask: 1,28
Hebel: 5,21
mit moderatem Hebel