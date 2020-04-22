Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 22.04.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 627 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 885836 ISIN: US6174464486 Ticker-Symbol: DWD 
Xetra
22.04.20
15:30 Uhr
34,900 Euro
+0,505
+1,47 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P 100
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
MORGAN STANLEY Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MORGAN STANLEY 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
34,64534,78515:49
34,57534,85515:49
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
MEIDONG AUTO
CHINA MEIDONG AUTO HOLDINGS LTD Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
CHINA MEIDONG AUTO HOLDINGS LTD1,450+0,69 %
MORGAN STANLEY34,900+1,47 %
Weiter Aufwärts?
Kurzfristig positionieren
Ask: 0,52
Hebel: 6,81
mit moderatem Hebel