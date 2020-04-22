Premier Global Infrastructure Trust Plc - Results of Annual General Meeting

PREMIER GLOBAL INFRASTRUCTURE TRUST PLC (the "Company")

AGM Resolutions

At the Annual General Meeting of the Company held on 22 April 2020 all the resolutions that were proposed were duly approved. The resolutions approved included resolutions which:

i) will allow the Directors to allot new shares up to an aggregate nominal amount of £18,008, representing approximately 10% of the issued Ordinary share capital of the Company.

ii) will allow the Directors to allot Ordinary shares for cash at a price which represents a discount to the net asset value of an Ordinary share in circumstances where Zero Dividend Preference shares are being issued at a premium such that the Net Asset Value of the Ordinary shares would be increased;

iii) will allow the disapplication of pre-emption rights on the allotment of new Ordinary shares; and

iv) will allow the Company to make market purchases of up to 2,711,463 Ordinary shares;

v) will allow the Company to continue in existence as an investment trust until the Annual General Meeting in 2025.

A copy of the resolutions passed at the Annual General Meeting, other than the resolutions relating to the ordinary business of an annual general meeting, will shortly be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism located at http:// www.morningstart.co.uk/uk/NSM

A summary of the proxy votes received will shortly be available on the Investment Manager's website, www.premiermiton.com

