Quantzig, global data analytics and advisory firm, that delivers actionable analytics solutions to resolve complex business problems has been actively analyzing the logistics landscape and the impact of the ongoing crisis on the business operations of 3PL service providers. Based on its analysis, Quantzig suggests that to navigate the crisis and emerge successfully, 3PL companies must adopt a holistic approach to inventory management. One that focuses on optimizing inventory while improving service levels at no additional costs.

How Quantzig's inventory optimization solutions can help you?

Deploy real-time data visualization dashboards to make appropriate decisions and gain better control over the inventory system

Leverage the power of connected, intelligent, and scalable analytics solutions that not just help you monitor the physical flow but also the information, workforce, and financial aspect of things

Our system dynamics-based inventory optimization solutions empower businesses to gain better inventory control to prevent stock-outs

A significant economic fallout of the novel virus is the resulting inefficiencies of the already overburdened logistics landscape. Third-party logistics services providers who act as the link between the warehouse and the customer are now facing the brunt of the crisis owing to their inefficient inventory and order management frameworks. To tackle such scenarios and to stay ahead of the curve, 3PL companies must focus on redesigning their inventory optimization and order fulfillment strategies. This requires a proactive approach that focuses on integrating and analyzing data across the value chain.

According to Quantzig's inventory optimization experts, "Our advanced inventory optimization solutions empower our clients to optimize large and complex operations, adapt to the dynamic changes in demand, and iterate and innovate at the speed it takes to sustain a competitive edge."

Quantzig's Inventory Optimization Value Proposition

Inventory is one of the biggest continuous investments made by any company today. Which means it's crucial to get the most out of this investment to thrive in the long-run. Quantzig adopts a proactive approach to inventory optimization that empowers 3PL companies to maximize customer service with the least amount of inventory investment possible. Our industry-leading solutionscombine cutting-edge analytics methodologies, advanced algorithms, and data science with intuitive, interactive dashboards that help drive shareholder value from every inventory-intensive operation.

From regional warehouse optimization to international transportation and logistics planning, Quantzig's inventory optimization solutions help drive supply chain resilience, demand forecasting accuracy, and reduce costs aligned with meeting the dynamic market demands. Our advanced analytics platforms also ensure complete visibility into inventory operations, empowering logistics companies to enhance efficiency. By adopting our solutions organizations can realize the benefits of lower operating costs obtained by optimizing fulfillment, customer experience, and improvements in overall supply chain performance. What sets us apart amid the competition is that our proprietary algorithms and inventory management platforms are designed to support the unique needs of our clients from different industries, thereby ensuring we deliver maximum value and returns to our clients.

Quantzig's inventory optimization capabilities include:

1: CPM-based inventory risk in logistics

2: Demand variance-based inventory risk analysis

3: Dynamic order staggering and backorder analysis

4: System dynamics-based optimal inventory management

About Quantzig

Quantzig is a global analytics and advisory firm with offices in the US, UK, Canada, China, and India. For more than 15 years, we have assisted our clients across the globe with end-to-end data modeling capabilities to leverage analytics for prudent decision making. Today, our firm consists of 120+ clients, including 45 Fortune 500 companies. For more information on our engagement policies and pricing plans, visit: https://www.quantzig.com/request-for-proposal

