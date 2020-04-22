PGIT Securities 2020 Plc - Results of Annual General Meeting

PGIT SECURITIES 2020 PLC ("the Company")

AGM Resolutions



At the Annual General Meeting of the Company held on 22 April 2020 all the resolutions that were proposed were duly approved. The resolutions approved included resolutions which:

i) will allow the Directors to allot new zero dividend preference shares up to an aggregate nominal amount of £350,000;

ii) will allow the Company to make market purchases of up to 3,608,593 zero dividend preference shares;

A copy of the resolutions passed at the Annual General Meeting, other than the resolutions relating to the ordinary business of an annual general meeting, will shortly be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism located at www.morningstart.co.uk/uk/NSM .





Contact:



Premier Fund Managers Limited

01483 306090



Claire Long (claire.long@premiermiton.com)

James Smith (james.smith@premiermiton.com)



22 April 2020





