As of April 23, 2020, following bond loans issued by Goldman Sachs International on STO Structured Products will change trading lot. ISIN Name Short Name New Trading Lot ----------------------------------------------------- SE0013408937 GTM_3851 GSI_GTM_3851 10,000 ----------------------------------------------------- SE0013408945 GTM_3850 GSI_GTM_3850 10,000 ----------------------------------------------------- SE0013408168 GTM_3843 GSI_GTM_3843 10,000 ----------------------------------------------------- SE0013408184 GTM_3844 GSI_GTM_3844 10,000 ----------------------------------------------------- SE0013408192 GTM_3852 GSI_GTM_3852 10,000 ----------------------------------------------------- SE0013408200 GTM_3853 GSI_GTM_3853 10,000 ----------------------------------------------------- SE0013408150 GTM_3848 GSI_GTM_3848 10,000 ----------------------------------------------------- SE0013408218 GTM_3846 GSI_GTM_3846 10,000 ----------------------------------------------------- SE0013408143 GTM_3841 GSI_GTM_3841 10,000 ----------------------------------------------------- SE0013408226 GTM_3829 GSI_GTM_3829 10,000 ----------------------------------------------------- Please note that the order books will be flushed in connection with the trading lot change. For further information concerning the content of this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance at telephone +46 (0)8 405 7050 or iss@nasdaq.com Nasdaq Stockholm AB