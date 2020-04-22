Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 22.04.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 627 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 920332 ISIN: US38141G1040 Ticker-Symbol: GOS 
Tradegate
22.04.20
16:36 Uhr
162,00 Euro
+1,90
+1,19 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P 100
S&P 500
DJ Industrial
1-Jahres-Chart
GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
161,84161,9216:53
161,82161,9616:53
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
GOLDMAN SACHS
GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC162,00+1,19 %
Weiter Aufwärts?
Kurzfristig positionieren
Ask: 2,98
Hebel: 5,68
mit moderatem Hebel