Scientist.com, the healthcare industry's leading marketplace for life science research, announced today the launch of the COVID-19 Collaboration Center (CCC), a free website that brings together descriptions and links to research projects, laboratory services, reagents, funding sources, clinical trials and other resources that might help in the search for treatments, cures and vaccines for COVID-19.

"We built the CCC because there is an urgent need for scientists and nonscientists to share ideas and pull together to find a cure," stated Chris Petersen, Scientist.com's CTO and Founder. "COVID-19 represents a historic challenge, but through expertise, collaboration and hard work, the scientists, researchers and medical professionals of the world will end this pandemic."

Created by Scientist.com software developers and scientists, the CCC is intended for scientists and nonscientists to easily sort through the wealth of research information being produced daily on COVID-19. The CCC is divided into seven areas Research, Suppliers, Funding, Trackers, Literature, Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and Consortia with easy-to-navigate subsections, links and pages that are updated daily.

"Our employees banded together to create the CCC because we realized that we were in a unique position to assemble important resources that might help in the search for COVID-19 treatments," stated Diana Ourthiague, PhD, Scientist.com's SVP of Accounts. "This is the time to work together, share ideas and lend a helping hand to end this pandemic."

About Scientist.com

Scientist.com is the pharmaceutical industry's leading AI-powered marketplace for outsourced R&D. The marketplace simplifies R&D sourcing, saving time and money, reducing risk and providing access to the latest innovative tools and technologies. Scientist.com operates private enterprise marketplaces for most of the world's major pharmaceutical companies, the Biotechnology Innovation Organization (BIO) and the US National Institutes of Health (NIH). Since its founding in 2007, Scientist.com has raised $39 million from 5AM Ventures, Leerink Transformation Partners and Heritage Provider Network among others.

Visit scientist.com to learn more.

Join Scientist.com on social media:

LinkedIn, Twitter, YouTube, Facebook and Instagram.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200422005600/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact:

Sean Preci

Director of Communications

+1 858 455-1300 ext. 401

marketing@scientist.com