BNP Media Announces the Launch of ENR BuildTech, a New Conference & Expo for the Building and Design Industry

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / April 22, 2020 / ENR BuildTech Conference & Expo will be held March 9 - 10, 2021 at the Renaissance Dallas Hotel in Dallas, TX. This new, unique event designed to bring together members of the buildings design and build teams to learn about new technologies, materials, products and processes that will foster innovation and accelerate their building construction projects. For information about attending, speaking or exhibiting, visit www.ENRbuildtech.com.

"We are looking forward to bringing together members of the industry to have access to the latest products and services in the market, provide a well-rounded education program offering keynote presentations, breakout sessions and panel discussions from leaders in the industry, and the opportunity to network during the two-day event," said Scott Seltz, Publisher of Engineering News-Record (ENR), producer of this new event. "This live event is a way for us to bring the brand's audience of general and specialty contractors, project owners, engineers, architects, government regulators and industry suppliers-together to learn and share solutions on such issues as business management, design, innovative construction methods, new building and materials technology and alternative project delivery methods."

An esteemed group of industry leaders, including Amy Zucchi-Justice, Founder & Manager Director, The Karlyn Group; Howie Ferguson, Executive Director, Construction Owners Association of America (COAA); Steve Jones, Senior Director, Industry Insight Research, Dodge Data & Analytics; and Tom Sawyer, ENR Technology Editor alumnus will be the content architects for the education program. Subject matter experts who would like to offer best practices and how-to lessons about new buildings technology, innovative construction methods, implementing cross-team communications, leveraging project data and cloud-collaboration platforms in an innovative, stimulating and cutting-edge way can submit a presentation proposal. Click here to submit before June 30, 2020.

Registration is now open for the event which will be open for general, mechanical, electrical and geotechnical contractors, designers and architects as well as commercial, industrial, and institutional project owners. Conference passes will include access to all sessions, dedicated networking time, access to the sponsors tabletops, and continental breakfast, lunch, breaks, and receptions. For more information and to register visit www.enr.com/buildtech/registration-rates.

For companies interested in showcasing new products and services for design firms, architects and engineers and construction companies by sponsoring the event, contact the ENR sales team www.enr.com/buildtech/contact-us.

About ENR

Engineering News-Record provides the engineering and construction news, analysis, commentary and data that construction industry professionals need to do their jobs more effectively. ENR reports on the top design firms, both architects and engineers, and the top construction companies as well as projects in the United States and around the world. For more information, visit www.enr.com

About BNP MEDIA

ENR BuildTech is owned by BNP Media, one of the country's leading business-to-business media companies serving industry professionals across 50-plus industries through magazines, custom media, e-newsletters, websites, conferences, events and market research. Visit BNP Media at www.bnpmedia.com.

