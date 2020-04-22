Zuckerman Law: Matthew Stock; an Attorney, Certified Public Accountant, Certified Fraud Examiner and Former Big Four External Auditor, Leverages His Experience to Assist Whistleblowers Obtain Whistleblower Awards under the SEC Whistleblower Program

WASHINGTON, DC / ACCESSWIRE / April 22, 2020 / Matthew Stock; a prominent expert in the SEC Whistleblower Program at Zuckerman Law has been successfully assisting whistleblowers navigate the rules of the SEC Whistleblower Program to be eligible not only to obtain, but also to maximize, their future SEC whistleblower awards. Matthew is an attorney, Certified Public Accountant, Certified Fraud Examiner and a former KPMG external auditor. He leverages his unique background as a CPA, CFE and external auditor to help whistleblowers investigate and disclose even the most complex frauds to the SEC Office of the Whistleblower.

At Zuckerman Law, Matthew is the Director of the Whistleblower Rewards Practice. He represents whistleblowers worldwide whose tips enable the SEC to root out fraud and protect investors. Matthew has represented whistleblowers disclosing a wide range of federal securities laws violations, including large-scale accounting frauds, Ponzi schemes, market manipulation and violations of the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act. He also assists with whistleblowers in Sarbanes-Oxley whistleblower retaliation cases, analyzing a wide range of accounting issues, including financial statement fraud, inadequate internal controls, and issuer disclosure violations.

Matthew's interest in whistleblower laws predates college. In college, Matthew majored in accounting and built a deep understanding of the accounting principles of U.S. GAAP and IFRS. He also received his Master's Degree in Accounting, focusing on financial statements analysis, fraud recognition and securities laws which enabled him to perfect these skills and pursue it as a career. Throughout college, Matthew worked at a tax whistleblower law firm and he wrote his senior thesis on the IRS Whistleblower Program. He then went on to become a CPA and CFE as well as worked with KPMG to hone his skills in financial statement analysis and fraud recognition. Matthew graduated manga cum laude from Florida State University College of Law. In law school, he was a member of the Law Review and a published author.

In a recent one-to-one interview, Matthew was asked about the driving force behind his success. He explained how it really boiled down to a passion for working with people, like his clients, who are willing to take a risk - and in some instances very significant risks - to put a stop to frauds. Matthew said, "While whistleblower rewards are an important incentive, most people come forward because they believe it is the right thing to do. Companies frequently claim to prioritize high ethical standards and business integrity, but their actions reveal otherwise. When there is a significant pressure to meet the numbers, many companies will frequently engage in schemes to make up the numbers instead of upholding their claimed ethical standards." He continued, "The actions of both the whistleblowers and these companies remind me of a famous quote: "Action expresses priorities.'"

In the same interview, Matthew stated his intentions for the future. The primary goal for the next 12 months, he stated, will be continuing to establish Zuckerman Law as a leading whistleblower law firm that provides the highest quality of representation to whistleblowers who are seeking to report fraud. Furthermore, to work tirelessly for his clients to maximize the likelihood that they obtain and maximize the amount of any future whistleblower reward.

Further information can be found at https://www.zuckermanlaw.com/attorneys-profile/matthew-stock-cpa/

- Here are some of Matthew's notable contributions and awards:

Matthew has assisted the SEC's Enforcement Staff to halt numerous fraudulent schemes, including large accounting frauds, Ponzi schemes, and market manipulations. These enforcement actions resulted in the SEC ordering the wrongdoers to disgorge (give up) millions of dollars in ill-gotten gains, which were then distributed to harmed investors.

While working at Zuckerman Law, Matthew assisted in obtaining a multi-million dollar SEC whistleblower award for a client with co-counsel.

Matthew has been quoted by and published articles in leading business, accounting, and legal periodicals, including The Wall Street Journal, Forbes, Politico, CNBC, Vox, Accounting Today, Law360, Government Accountability Project, S&P Global Market Intelligence, GoingConcern, Risk & Compliance Magazine, Bloomberg, The Compliance and Ethics Blog, The National Law Review, City A.M., Investopedia, Compliance Week and other printed and electronic media.

On June 28, 2018, SEC Commissioner Kara M. Stein cited Matthew's article in her Statement on Proposed Amendments to the Commission's Whistleblower Program Rules.

