

Steam Turbine

YOKOHAMA, Japan, Apr 22, 2020 - (JCN Newswire) - Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems, Ltd. (MHPS) has received an order for steam turbine power generating equipment for the Datan Power Plant in the city of Taoyuan, Taiwan, approximately 50km west of the city of Taipei. The equipment will be used to convert the gas turbine simple cycle generators to a gas turbine combined cycle (GTCC) system, enhancing its efficiency and increasing the power generating capacity around 50%, from the current output of about 600 megawatts (MW) to 900 MW. Operation as a GTCC facility is scheduled to begin in November 2023.The Datan Power Plant is operated by the state-owned Taiwan Power Company (TPC). The plant currently has seven units in operation, and is one of the largest natural gas-fired power plants in Asia. Units 1-6 utilizes GTCC generating facilities supplied by MHPS, with a total combined output of 4,200 MW and Unit 7, the focus of this project, is comprised of two simple cycle gas turbines supplied by other company, and began operations in 2018. This project is a joint order with Mitsubishi Corporation, and MHPS will supply one steam turbine and one electric power generator, along with auxiliary equipment and spare parts. The steam turbine and electric power generator will be manufactured at MHPS' Hitachi Works in Hitachi, Ibaraki Prefecture, Japan.TPC manages 75% of the total electricity generation in Taiwan. The company is steadily expanding capacity in order to ensure a stable supply power for all of Taiwan, and gas-fired thermal power generation is expected to continue to play a major role. In 2013, MHPS received an order from TPC for GTCC facilities with total generation capacity of 2,600 MW for the Tunghsiao Power Plant in Miaoli County. This GTCC conversion project is also part of TPC's plan to enhance its power generation facilities and increase output.Going forward, MHPS will continue to provide GTCC power system conversions and other cutting-edge power generation solutions in order to contribute to the stable supply of the electric power essential for economic development throughout the world, promote the decarbonization of energy, and support the conservation of the global environment.About Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems, Ltd.Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems, Ltd. (MHPS), headquartered in Yokohama, Japan, is a joint venture formed in February 2014 by Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. and Hitachi, Ltd. integrating their operations in thermal power generation systems and other related businesses. MHPS today ranks among the world's leading suppliers of equipment and services to the power generation market, backed by 100 billion yen in capital and approximately 20,000 employees worldwide. The Company's products include GTCC (gas turbine combined-cycle) and IGCC (integrated coal gasification combined-cycle) power plants, gas/coal/oil-fired (steam) power plants, boilers, generators, gas and steam turbines, geothermal power plants, AQCS (air quality control systems), power plant peripheral equipment, digital solutions and solid-oxide fuel cells (SOFC).For more information, please visit www.mhps.com.