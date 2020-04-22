Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP lawyers David Dumont and Anna Pateraki addressed in a recent webinar how companies can best manage their GDPR compliance programs and ensure business continuity during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In the webinar, Dumont and Pateraki discussed key EU data protection issues that arise in connection with COVID-19, including priorities for crisis management from a data protection perspective; organizing resources to ensure privacy program continuity; and measures to consider for safe teleworking and cybersecurity preparedness.

A full recording of the webinar can be accessed here. An article on this topic can be found here.

The privacy team provides regular updates on the latest news and guidance regarding privacy concerns during these uncertain times via updates to the firm's COVID-19 Resource Center and Privacy and Information Security Law Blog.

