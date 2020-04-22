The automatic espresso machines market is expected to grow by USD 1.04 billion during 2020-2024, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. Request a free sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Automatic Espresso Machines Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Vendors in the market are introducing innovative features in their products to attract a wide consumer base as well as to gain a competitive edge in the market. For instance, vendors are introducing interface panels to improve the convenience and enhance the aesthetics of espresso machines. Similarly, some vendors are introducing automatic espresso machines with built-in Wi-Fi capability along with a huge recipe database. The latest product innovations have enabled automatic espresso machines to produce coffee that is at par with that produced using professional espresso machines. Such product innovations by vendors are attracting consumer interest, which will be crucial in driving the growth of the global automatic espresso machines market.

As per Technavio, the availability of portable espresso machines will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other significant trends and market drivers that will influence market growth over 2020-2024.

Automatic Espresso Machines Market: Availability of Portable Espresso Machines

Vendors are introducing portable espresso machines to provide convenience to customers while traveling. For instance, Handpresso offers HANDPRESSO AUTO espresso machine that can be used in a car. This machine prepares coffee in two minutes. The company also offers HANDCOFFEE TRUCK coffee machine for trucks. Similarly, Wacaco offers MINIPRESSO, a handheld portable espresso machine. The availability of such portable espresso machines is expected to foster the growth of the global automatic espresso machines market during the forecast period.

"Increasing availability of smart connected espresso machines and the growing online sale of espresso machines will further boost market growth during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Automatic Espresso Machines Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the automatic espresso machines market by product (fully automatic and semi-automatic) and geographic landscape (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA).

The European region led the automatic espresso machines market in 2019, followed by North America, APAC, South America, and MEA respectively. During the forecast period, Europe is expected to register the highest incremental growth due to the high purchasing power of customers and their interest in adopting technologically advanced products.

