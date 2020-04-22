SmartCard Marketing Systems Inc. (OTC:SMKG) Signs MOA with OnPlan to Integrate AI Forecasting Modelling with the Genorocity Platform and Tech Portfolio to Provide Analytics for Businesses

The partnership between the companies creates a synergy of expertise for the Retail and Restaurant Industry by using current and historical data to influence marketing and promotional activities

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / April 22, 2020 / SmartCard Marketing Systems Inc (OTC PINK:SMKG) announced today a partnership with OnPlan that focuses on delivering AI Forecasting algorithms to drive business intelligence to SME's assisting with decision making on day to day business processes which will flow into enhanced intelligent marketing, promotions and offers to the market.

Massimo Barone CEO stated "considering the current market conditions it's a very exciting opportunity to work with OnPlan on a partnership which is at the core of our integrations with major gateways currently underway globally. The added value to provide AI Forecasting with our Retail solutions that will enable merchants analytical reporting with insight that will improve direct marketing to their customers through Online, Mobility and Brick & Mortar."

David Greenbaum, CEO of OnPlan stated "we are excited about the opportunity to partner with SMKG. This allows us to bring our best-in-class reporting and forecasting platform to the Retail market that SMKG has reach and expertise with.

OnPlan is a modular financial platform that helps businesses to perform budgeting, forecasting, KPI tracking, dashboarding, benchmarking and more. Business forecasting and budgeting takes time and resources - which most growing organizations lack. Their choice? Focus on forecasts or let other priorities take over. OnPlan is their solution. An intuitive platform and service.

SmartCard Marketing Systems Inc (OTC:SMKG) is an industry leader in specialized industry cloud and mobility applications to the global PayTech and FinTech markets. SMKG is an entrepreneurial boutique technology company, providing business intelligence and digital transformation strategies with a proprietary portfolio of applications and wireframes for banking, enterprises, retail e-wallets, digital ID-EKYC, digital workforce, events management, education, and ride booking industries. For more info visit www.smartcardmarketingsystems.com or visit our business applications marketplace at www.Emphasispay.com.

