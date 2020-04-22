

WOONSOCKET (dpa-AFX) - CVS Health Corp. extended its rapid COVID-19 drive-thru testing sites to Michigan, with the launch of a new rapid COVID-19 drive-thru testing site in Dearborn in collaboration with federal and state officials.



Since March, the company has conducted more than 35,000 COVID-19 tests.



The new testing is part of CVS Health's efforts to expand access to coronavirus (COVID-19) testing for everybody impacted by the pandemic, particularly to underserved, multicultural communities that have existing challenges with access to care.



The Michigan testing site is among the five large-scale testing sites open to the public by CVS. Other sites are in Connecticut, Georgia, Massachusetts and Rhode Island.



The testing site in Dearborn will be at the parking lot at the Henry Ford Centennial Library and will be overseen by licensed health care providers from MinuteClinic, the retail medical clinic inside CVS Pharmacy locations, with assistance from CVS pharmacists. No testing will take place at CVS Pharmacy or MinuteClinic locations.



CVS Health will provide state residents with rapid COVID-19 testing and on-the-spot results free of cost, using the new Abbott ID NOW COVID-19 test. This will help them properly quarantine or seek treatment as appropriate.



Abbott's new test had received emergency use authorization from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration earlier in the month for being the fastest available molecular point-of-care test for the detection of COVID-19.



Testing will be free for people who meet the criteria established by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention or CDC. Patients will need to pre-register in advance in order to schedule an appointment for testing.



To help ensure the safety of both patients and health care providers, the testing site cannot accommodate walk-ups and patients are required to remain in their vehicles throughout the entire testing process.



After a meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and major U.S. health-care companies as well as retailers in mid-March, three companies apart from CVS were designated to host drive-thru testing for COVID-19 in their parking lots - Walgreens, Walmart, and Target.



Walgreens activated its first drive-thru testing site in the Chicago area on March 21, which was initially for first responders and health care workers and later for the most vulnerable citizens, including those aged over 65.



Walgreens is also expanding its drive-thru testing for the COVID-19 to fifteen new locations in seven states across the U.S. They include Arizona, Florida, Illinois, Kentucky, Louisiana, Tennessee and Texas. It has already activated nine testing locations across five states now, including Arizona, Illinois, Louisiana, Michigan and Texas.



