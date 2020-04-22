With more than 90% of assets under management equivalent (AUME) linked to equity and other market levels it was not surprising to see Record's AUME fall by 9% in the quarter to end March. Positively, flows and client count moved little in the period. For FY20 as a whole AUME was up 2% in dollar terms, inflows were equivalent to 8% of the opening level and the number of clients increased by 11%. The group acts on a purely agency business, and has a sticky institutional client base and a strong net cash position.

