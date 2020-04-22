The coronavirus epidemic continues to batter the global economy, including the solar industry, but falling demand during lockdowns has brought negative energy prices as well as helping drive record solar generation, amid less-polluted skies.The more eagle-eyed among our readers will have noted our Covid-19 news round-up has switched from daily to weekly, as of today, as we felt a weekly crunch of the coronavirus issues affecting the industry might be more helpful. We will endeavor to include links to Covid-19-related coverage from across our sister websites so you can click through to read in ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...